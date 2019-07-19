Did Ric Flair have an Astros robe? No, but you can

HOUSTON - Baseball fans responded enthusiastically online to one of the Astros’ newest items for sale: a satin wrestling robe complete with white fur trim.
The robe was designed to match the Wrestling Josh Reddick bobblehead, which sold out just hours after the Houston Astros announced it as their July bobblehead of the month on Twitter. However, the life-size robe is still available at its Union Station Team Store. The cost is unclear, but if you have purchased one, let us know in the comments.
Even after the bobbleheads sold out, fans were just as excited to don a robe.
Many used the wrestling-inspired merch as an opportunity to compare Reddick to the iconic WWE wrestler Rick Flair.
