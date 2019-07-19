Did Ric Flair have an Astros robe? No, but you can

The new Josh Reddick-inspired robe on sale now with the Astros.

HOUSTON - Baseball fans responded enthusiastically online to one of the Astros’ newest items for sale: a satin wrestling robe complete with white fur trim.

The robe was designed to match the Wrestling Josh Reddick bobblehead, which sold out just hours after the Houston Astros announced it as their July bobblehead of the month on Twitter. However, the life-size robe is still available at its Union Station Team Store. The cost is unclear, but if you have purchased one, let us know in the comments.

🇺🇸 Introducing July's Bobblehead of the Month: Wrestling Reddick! 🇺🇸



Quantities are extremely limited and available at the #Astros Union Station Team Store NOW! Limit one per customer.



PS. That robe is also available starting now. 👀 pic.twitter.com/J0cdJJfKA6 — Houston Astros (@astros) July 18, 2019

Even after the bobbleheads sold out, fans were just as excited to don a robe.

That's a nice bobblehead, but I really want the robe! — Chris (@Epic_Tweets31) July 18, 2019

I would be allowed into the park wearing that exact outfit on a gameday, right? — Dave (@klkdave) July 18, 2019

Oh yeah I need one of those robes ASAP — SkunkandMunch (@JaeHouston713) July 19, 2019

No offense to the other players, but this is probably the coolest “Bobblehead of the Month” so far!



This truly is the Real Josh Reddick! @RealJoshReddick — J.W. (@jonathanw55) July 18, 2019

Many used the wrestling-inspired merch as an opportunity to compare Reddick to the iconic WWE wrestler Rick Flair.

