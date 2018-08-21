Deshaun Watson is on cover of Sports Illustrated

HOUSTON - As Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans quarterback, makes a comeback this season following an injury last year, Sports Illustrated featured him on its cover.

Watson returned to the field earlier this month in a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 17-10 win was not only a victory for the team, but for Watson's career.

"It was cool. It was a great time to get the juices flowing a little bit and just hear the fans and walk on the field,” Watson said of his brief, but meaningful appearance in the game.

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien believes it was important to get Watson back on the field

Watson missed the final nine games of his rookie season in 2017 after tearing his ACL.

In the Sports Illustrated article this month, the magazine looks back at Watson's life, the injury that devastated his rise in football last year and the strength of Watson's return to the field.

The next preseason game is Saturday, Aug.25, against the Los Angeles Rams at L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

