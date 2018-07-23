Dennis Rodman goes to work for Houston company

Dennis Rodman talks about starting work for a ticketing company during a news conference in Houston on July 23, 2018.

HOUSTON - Former NBA star Dennis Rodman is getting into business with a Houston based-company.

Rodman is the new head of business development at anytickets.com.

Marcus Stern, one of the company's partners, described the website as a way for people to build custom entertainment experiences.

Rodman said he was drawn to the company because he likes working with people who are passionate about what they do.

"I like working with people who are very, very honest, very true-blue to what they want to do," Rodman said.

Stern said Rodman brings his connections and personality to the team.

"He brings excitement to our team," Stern said.

Rodman made his presence known in Houston on Sunday night.

He surprised the crowd at a concert for the rock band, Live, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands. He came up on stage and sang with the band.

