Deandre Hopkins absent as Texans return to practice

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va. - The Texans had the day off Monday in West Virginia, but the team was back to work Tuesday.

One thing was missing: one of their key players not in attendance.

Following practice, head coach Bill O’Brien said Deandre Hopkins was absent for personal reasons and he expects him to be back with the team on Thursday.

The receivers impressive chemistry with quarterback Deshaun Watson has been a main takeaway from camp thus far.

Aside from Hopkins being gone, Tuesday was business as usual. O’Brien did comment on the lack of energy the players had coming off a day of rest. Channel 2 sports director Randy McIlvoy asked O’Brien if he noticed an extra hop in the players step after the day off.

“Not really. I need to see that more. I think that they need to come out ready to go tomorrow,” O'Brien said.

Linebacker Whitney Mercilus also echoed the same opinion.

“Practice was decent, not the crispest. Definitely (should) be a lot sharper, especially coming off the off day. That’s what coach harped on, so we’re going to be coming out tomorrow full pads and we have to be very, very sharp,” Mercilus said.

The Texans have no time to waste, as they are now just nine days away from the preseason opener in Kansas City against the Chiefs.

The player's next scheduled off day is Aug. 6.

