De'Aaron Fox hosts camp at his alma mater, Cy Lakes HS

KPRC2

HOUSTON - Local hoopster De’Aaron Fox is back in Houston, leading a kids’ camp.

Fox is in his third year in the NBA, playing for the Sacramento Kings. He had a breakout season last year, averaging 17.3 points per game and 7.3 assists per game.

This is Fox’s second year holding the camp at his high school alma mater, Cypress Lakes.

The camp had roughly 170 kids, according to Fox, which is up from last year’s attendance of about 125.

“I’m just trying to get around and trying to have every kid be able to meet me,” Fox said.

Fox gives out scholarship

For the first time, Fox gave out a $5,000 academic scholarship at his camp. The scholarship went to Cypress Lakes senior Daisy Vazquez, who will attend Texas State in the fall.

“It’s great to be able to help a kid go to college,” Fox said.

Fox talks Westbrook trade

Fox said Russell Westbrook was his favorite player growing up. The Rockets traded Chris Paul in order to bring Westbrook to Houston.

Fox opened up about the deal.

“It’s crazy. You kind of thought (the Rockets) would get somebody. Russ was my favorite player growing up, so for them to get Russ, it’ll be interesting to see how it works out,” he said.

Fox on his new coaching staff

The Sacramento Kings had a tumultuous offseason, firing coach Dave Joerger and hiring Luke Walton 24 hours after he got fired by the Lakers.

“I’ve worked out with (Walton) a few times, and he’s really trying to grow that player-coach relationship. We’re just going try to get to know each other, and once the season starts, we’ll see where it goes," Fox said.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.