Dash trade Carli Lloyd to Sky Blue FC for Christen Press in three-team deal, reports say

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash traded away Carli Lloyd Thursday in a three-team trade among the Dash, Sky Blue FC and the Chicago Red Stars.

A person familiar with the deal said Sky Blue FC acquired Lloyd in a trade that sent fellow U.S. national team teammate Christen Press to the Houston Dash and Australian Sam Kerr to the Chicago Red Stars.

The deal sends Lloyd to her home state of New Jersey. She played three seasons in Houston.

Lloyd and Janine Beckie were traded for Press, according to multiple reports.

Lloyd is a two-time FIFA World Player of the Year, 2015 World Cup champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist.

She had been with the Dash since Oct. 16, 2014, when she was traded from the Western New York Flash to the Dash in exchange for Becky Edwards, Whitney Engen and a third-round pick in the 2016 NWSL College Draft.

Beckie was selected by the Dash with the eighth overall pick in the 2016 NWSL draft.

Press, 29, has made 96 appearances with the U.S. National Team since 2013. She had played with the Chicago Red Stars since 2014.

In addition to Press, the Dash also received the No. 7 draft pick and an international roster slot.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.