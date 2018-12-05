Cy-Fair Bobcats face undefeated North Shore on road to back-to-back state titles

HOUSTON - The defending state champion Bobcats have a saying at their school “BFND” which stands for Bobcat Fight Never Dies.

That will need to be their mentality on Saturday when they take on undefeated North Shore in the third round of the playoffs on the road to repeating as champs.

The Bobcats are 11-2 on the season coming off a win over Atascocita, while the Mustangs are 13-0 and just knocked off rival Katy in round two.

Cy-Fair head coach Ed Pustejovsky says it’s all about focusing on themselves and bringing their best: “Jon Kay and his staff do a great job we’re anticipating the best from them without a doubt. Hopefully we can go over there and execute and play well.”

Senior offensive lineman Graham Lakin is expecting it to be a battle.

“They’re a pretty well put together team and they’re definitely going to be a challenge for us. If we come out here every day and work hard I think it’ll be a good game on Saturday,” he said.

The game is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at NRG Stadium.

