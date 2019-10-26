Countdown 2 First Pitch: Astros News and Notes Pre Game 4

Washington, D.C. - The Astros look to even up the 115th World Series at two games tonight with a win over the Nationals.

The 2017 World Series champions beat the Nats in game three Friday night 4-1. Here's some interesting notes as we head in to game four tonight.

Astros at 1-2

This marks the 4th time, the Astros have faced a 2-1 deficit in a best-of-seven series. They have lost the previous three. In 2018, the Red Sox beat them in five games, St. Louis eliminated them in seven games in 2004 and in the 1986 NLCS, the New York Mets beat the Astros in six games.

Correa and Extra Bases

In the second inning of game three, Carlos Correa collected his first extra-base hit of the World Series. It was his 20th career Postseason extra-base hit. That is 3rd all-time in Astros history behind George Springer (25) and Jose Altuve (23).

Stealing is a Good Thing

The Astros were quite aggressive on the base paths in game three, stealing four bases. George Springer swiped two bags, Michael Brantley and Kyle Tucker each stole a base. It's the first time there have been four bases were stolen by one team in the World Series since 2016.

Everything is All Right

The Astros World Series roster doesn't include a left-handed pitcher. This marks just the third time in World Series history that a club hasn't included a lefty. The Boston Americans and Pittsburgh Pirates, both in 1903, didn't have lefty. Tonight, the Astros start right-handed pitcher Jose Urquidy.





