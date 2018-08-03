Cougars ready to get fall camp started

HOUSTON - Coming off of a 7-5 initial campaign, second year head coach Major Applewhite has plenty of reasons for optimism for the upcoming 2018 season.

The Cougars open fall camp with their first practice on Friday morning and have star power on both sides of the ball. One of the most discussed, recognized and decorated players in college football is Ed Oliver, who anchors the Cougars defense.

Oliver, the 2017 Outland Trophy winner, is widely regarded as the best defensive player in college football, if not the best overall player in college football. But Oliver remains very concerned and unchanged by all the notoriety.

"Just have a great supporting cast and group of guys around me who treat me the same and hold me accountable," Oliver said. "Just like I hold them accountable. (It) just keeps me grounded. It's going to be a great."

Oliver also recognizes the importance of getting prepared properly over fall camp.

This is where you see the guys who are going to play, who you can rely on," Oliver said. "This is where players emerge and the leaders stand out. Over the next few weeks, we'll find out who are the guys we can count on."

The offense will have a new-look, with new offensive coordinator Kendal Briles in the fold. More importantly, their starting quarterback D'Eriq King returns to run this offense.

King has spilt time over his first two season at both wide receiver and quarterback, but took over as the starter following a relief appearance in the Cougars 8th game of the season a year ago.

He has big-play abilities as a dual-threat quarterback, rushing for over 350 yards last season.

King is a big fan of the new offense.

"I love it. I think it's a great offense," King said. 'Everywhere coach Briles has been he's proven that the offense works, so I'm just excited for it."

The Cougars open the regular season on September 1 against their cross-town rival Rice Owls.

