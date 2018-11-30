Cougars Oliver to skip team's bowl game

Ed Oliver #10 of the Houston Cougars walks off the field after the game against the Rice Owls at Rice Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Houston Cougars junior defensive tackle Ed Oliver will skip the team’s upcoming bowl game and instead turn his focus to the 2019 NFL Draft in May.

Oliver posted on twitter on Friday afternoon about his plans. Saying in part, “To all the fans, thank you for your relentless support. Forever I will be a Coog! Go Coogs!”

Excited for the next chapter pic.twitter.com/oAXrxeADKm — Ed Oliver (@Edoliver_11) November 30, 2018

Oliver announced before the season, he would be turning pro following the 2018 season. He missed four games this season with a knee injury before returning for the team’s final regular season game at Memphis.

He re-injured the knee in the first half of that game and though he was never officially ruled out of that game, he did not return to action in the second half. He was visibly upset on the sidelines during final minutes of the fourth quarter as the game and regular season was coming to an end.

The Cougars will learn what bowl game they will play in this Sunday, December 2.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.