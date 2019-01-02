Cougars officially name Dana Holgorsen as new head football coach

HOUSTON - As KPRC 2 sports had reported since Saturday, Dana Holgorsen was being targeted as the University of Houston’s choice for new head coach and now the school has succeeded in their pursuit, making it official on Wednesday afternoon. Holgorsen, the former West Virginia head coach becomes the 15th head coach in school history.

Holgorsen arrives in Houston after eight seasons in the same position at West Virginia and returns to Cullen Blvd. after serving as the Cougars' offensive coordinator over the 2008-09 seasons.

The school will hold an introductory press conference for Holgorsen on Thursday afternoon.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dana back to Houston as the next leader of our Football program. His offensive acumen with an emphasis on student-athlete development, on and off the field, is a perfect fit for our program, University and city," said Director of Athletics Chris Pezman. "We are looking forward to Dana connecting with our student-athletes and taking over a program that is primed for continued success at the highest level."

Holgorsen closed out his tenure at West Virginia as the program's second-most winningest coach, finishing with an eight-year record of 61-41.

"I'm beyond excited for the opportunity to return to Houston and lead this program. This city and the University of Houston has unlimited potential and I am honored to be a part of it. I'd like to thank Tilman Feritta, (UH president) Renu Khator and Chris Pezman for their trust in my plan," said Holgorsen. "I look forward to meeting our student-athletes and establishing a culture that thrives on championship competition, on and off the field."

He led the Mountaineers to bowl games in seven of his eight seasons including each of the last five seasons. His first season at West Virginia ended with a 70-33 rout of Clemson in the Orange Bowl.

