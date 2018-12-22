Cougars look to change fortunes against Army in Armed Forces Bowl

Head coach Major Applewhite of the Houston Cougars reacts during a timeout in the third quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at TDECU Stadium on November 15, 2018 in Houston, Texas.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Houston Cougars (8-4) head coach Major Applewhite is in his second full season with Houston, but he is set to coach in his third bowl game for the team when the Cougars play Army (10-2) in the Armed Forces Bowl on Saturday.

Applewhite is still looking for his first win in a bowl game, having lost in his first game as head coach in the Las Vegas Bowl following the 2016 regular season.

The team fell to Fresno in last year’s Hawai’i Bowl, so they are hoping to change that bowl trend.

Army, which has been on an eight-game winning streak since its overtime loss at playoff team Oklahoma, can finish with 11 wins for the first time.

Unlike the Cougars, the Black Knights have won their last three bowl games, including last year's Armed Forces Bowl.

Houston will be without injured quarterback D'Eriq King and NFL prospect defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who is preparing for the 2019 NFL draft.

Without Oliver and defensive back Isiaih Johnson (draft prep), and with several players out due to injuries, the Cougars will try to stop Army's triple-option game, which led the nation in rushing last season and is second this year with 296 yards per game. The Cougars are 98th among FBS teams in rushing defense, allowing 197 yards per game. Five of the last six opponents have run for more than 200 yards, including Navy's 344.

Without King, the Cougars turn to Clayton Tune to lead their offense, which ranked fourth nationally, scoring 46.4 points per game.

Also of note, Houston's current senior class has 37 wins and needs to win to match the 2016 senior class for the most in school history.

