From TDECU Stadium, KPRC Channel 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy and anchor/reporter Adam Wexler discuss the Cougars hiring of new head football coach Dana Holgorsen. Holgorsen was introduced at the stadium today in front of Cougars' fans and members of the team.

Hologorsen was the head coach at West Virginia the last eight years, going 61-41. He was the offensive coordinator for the Cougars from 2008-09.

