Correra expected back with Astros on Friday after rehab stint

HOUSTON - The Astros have watched several of their stars go down with injuries, and now, one big star is on his way back.

Shortstop Carlos Correa has been battling a back issue and missed over a month of play before beginning his rehab stint with the Corpus Christi Hooks.

That rehab ended Wednesday, and now, Correa is set to return to the Astros lineup Friday night at Minute Maid Park when the 'Stros host the Seattle Mariners.

“(I'm) super excited and happy to be back. It’s been a month already,” Correa said Thursday at Minute Maid Park. “It’s what I love to do on the field and grind with the boys.”

Correa is a player who wants to be on the field playing every day. During this setback, the period away tested his patience as a player.

“You have to do what you can control,” Correa said. “Get healthy and get out there with the boys. I had some setbacks, but I was patient. I kept grinding and did what I had to (do) to get back on the field, and I did."

Also Thursday, manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow said Jose Altuve’s rehab continues. He’ll likely be out this homestand and return on the road trip if all goes as planned.

The Astros' series with the Mariners resumes Friday night through Sunday.

After a Monday off, the Astros will then host the Rockies for two games on Tuesday and Wednesday before heading out on a nine-game road trip to Oakland, Seattle and Anaheim.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.