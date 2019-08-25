Colts QB Andrew Luck announces retirement from NFL

HOUSTON - Andrew Luck watched one last game from the sideline Saturday.

Then he said goodbye to the NFL.

Shocking news reverberated around the NFL on Saturday, with a report saying that Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is retiring from the NFL.

The report indicated that Luck was just worn down and would be making the official announcement Sunday.

"I am going to retire," he said. "This is not an easy decision. It's the hardest decision of my life. But it is the right decision for me."

Luck, who attended Stratford High School in Houston, had battled injuries over the last few seasons, including dealing with a calf and ankle injury that had kept him off the field this preseason.

Luck, 29, missed the entire 2017 season with a shoulder injury but returned last season to throw for over 4,500 yards and 39 touchdowns. He recently won Comeback Player of the Year in 2018 after missing all of 2017 with a shoulder injury.

Luck led the Colts to the playoffs four times, winning 4 games and losing 4 games in the playoffs, including a Wild-Card win over the Texans in 2018.

After a stellar career at Stanford, Luck was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 draft by the Colts.

Indianapolis won 53 of the 86 games over seven seasons and reached the AFC title game in 2014, losing to the Patriots 45-7.

Coach Frank Reich had said he hoped to have an answer about Luck's availability for the Sept. 8 season opener after the third preseason game. This might not have been the one he wanted -- and certainly didn't expect.

Jacoby Brissett now inherits the starting job.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.