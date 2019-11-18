Here's everything you missed from Texas A&M's win over South Carolina

Jalen Wydermyer #85 of the Texas A&M Aggies runs between Jahmar Brown #40 and Israel Mukuamu #24 of the South Carolina Gamecocks. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas A&M dominated Saturday night, taking down South Carolina 30-6 at Kyle Field in their final home game of the 2019 season.

The Aggies earned their fourth consecutive win and their seventh of the season, while the Gamecocks fell to 4-7, dashing any hopes of becoming bowl eligible.

Here is a look back at the best and worst moments from the SEC matchup:

BEST:

Touchdown Run

Aggie running back Cordarrian Richardson put the game to bed for the Aggies with a 75-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter. With great blocks from his offensive line, the sophomore found a lane right through the middle for his fourth rushing score of the season to put the Texas A&M up 30-3. Richardson totaled 130 yards on just six carries.

Passing Touchdown

Richardson was also a threat in the air on Saturday, catching a 17-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kellen Mond early in the second quarter. With pressure in his face, Mond lobbed the ball to the front left corner of the end zone, where he connected with a wide open Richardson. Mond ended the game with 221 yards and one touchdown. It was the first touchdown of the game and put the Aggies up 10-3.

Fake Punt

With 15 seconds remaining in the first half, South Carolina ran a fake punt from their own 25-yard line. The Gamecocks were only down by 10 points at the time, and not converting would have likely meant a field goal opportunity for the Aggies. Despite almost being hit by an unblocked rusher, punter Joseph Carlton managed to escape and scrambled for the first down. Ultimately, the halftime score would remain 13-3, but it was one of the few exciting plays that Gamecocks fans had to cheer about on Saturday night.

Running Game

The Aggie rushing attack led the way on Saturday night, totaling 319 yards and two touchdowns. Texas A&M averaged 6.9 yards per carry behind Cordarrian Richardson's 130 yards and Isaiah Spiller's 129 yards. It was the second time this season that the Aggies have had two rushers with more than 100 yards.

WORST:

Running Game

While the Aggies dominated on the ground, the Gamecocks struggled all night. They totaled just 45 yards on 17 carries, averaging 2.6 yards per rush. Texas A&M had their way at the line of scrimmage for most of the night against a South Carolina team that had been averaging almost 170 rushing yards per game entering the matchup.

Completion Percentage

South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski also struggled. The freshman completed just 16 of his 41 attempts for 175 yards and a 4.3-yard average. On the bright side, Hilinski did not turn the ball over, but the Aggie defense held the entire Gamecock offense in check all night.

Third Down Efficiency

Texas A&M's defense dominated on third down all night, as South Carolina converted just two of their 15 third-down attempts. The Gamecocks failed to convert their first 10 third-down attempts of the game, not converting their first until there were nine minutes remaining in the game. It was a textbook performance for the Aggie defense in their final home game of the regular season.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.