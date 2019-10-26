Perkins, Southern Miss defense lead way in 20-6 win over Rice

Wiley Green #5 of the Rice Owls looks to pass in the first half under pressure by Jacques Turner #99 of the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Kevin Perkins ran for his first two touchdowns as a Golden Eagle and the Southern Miss defense smothered Rice 20-6 on Saturday.

Perkins gave Southern Miss a 10-0 halftime lead with a 2-yard run to cap a 10-play, 67-yard drive. He added a 38-yarder up the middle with 32 seconds left in the game.

The Owls (0-8, 0-4 Conference USA) managed only 8 yards rushing and 131 in the air. The Golden Eagles (5-3, 3-1) had a season-high eight sacks, led by Jacques Turner with 3½.

Andrew Stein kicked field goals of 23 and 34 yards, improving to 12 of 14 this season. Jack Abraham was 23-of-36 passing for 207 yards with an interception. Ten completions went to Tim Jones for 96 yards.

Austin Trammell caught a 15-yard pass from Wiley Green for Rice's only points with six minutes left in the third quarter.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.