Longhorns, Aggies crack AP preseason Top 25

Getty Images

A pair of Texas powerhouse football programs were named in the AP preseason Top 25.

Clemson earned the top spot in the rankings.

No. 12 Texas A&M and South Carolina are the only two teams who will play the preseason's top three teams -- Clemson, Alabama and Georgia.

No. 10 Texas opens the season at home against Louisiana Tech on Aug. 31 before hosting No. 6 LSU the following week.

Here is the preseason Top 25:

Clemson Alabama Georgia Oklahoma Ohio State LSU Michigan Florida Notre Dame Texas Oregon Texas A&M Washington Utah Penn State Auburn UCF Michigan State Wisconsin Iowa Iowa State Syracuse Washington State Nebraska Stanford

Here's a breakdown by conference:

Big Ten - 7

SEC - 6

Pac 12 - 5

Big 12 - 3

ACC - 2

American - 1

Independent - 1

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.