Longhorns, Aggies crack AP preseason Top 25

A pair of Texas powerhouse football programs were named in the AP preseason Top 25.

Clemson earned the top spot in the rankings.

No. 12 Texas A&M and South Carolina are the only two teams who will play the preseason's top three teams -- Clemson, Alabama and Georgia.

No. 10 Texas opens the season at home against Louisiana Tech on Aug. 31 before hosting No. 6 LSU the following week.

Here is the preseason Top 25:

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Georgia
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Ohio State
  6. LSU
  7. Michigan
  8. Florida
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Texas
  11. Oregon
  12. Texas A&M
  13. Washington
  14. Utah
  15. Penn State
  16. Auburn
  17. UCF
  18. Michigan State
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Iowa
  21. Iowa State
  22. Syracuse
  23. Washington State
  24. Nebraska
  25. Stanford

Here's a breakdown by conference:

  • Big Ten - 7
  • SEC - 6
  • Pac 12 - 5
  • Big 12 - 3
  • ACC - 2
  • American - 1
  • Independent - 1

 

