Longhorns, Aggies crack AP preseason Top 25

A pair of Texas powerhouse football programs were named in the AP preseason Top 25.
Clemson earned the top spot in the rankings.
No. 12 Texas A&M and South Carolina are the only two teams who will play the preseason's top three teams -- Clemson, Alabama and Georgia.
No. 10 Texas opens the season at home against Louisiana Tech on Aug. 31 before hosting No. 6 LSU the following week.
Here is the preseason Top 25:
- Clemson
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Oklahoma
- Ohio State
- LSU
- Michigan
- Florida
- Notre Dame
- Texas
- Oregon
- Texas A&M
- Washington
- Utah
- Penn State
- Auburn
- UCF
- Michigan State
- Wisconsin
- Iowa
- Iowa State
- Syracuse
- Washington State
- Nebraska
- Stanford
Here's a breakdown by conference:
- Big Ten - 7
- SEC - 6
- Pac 12 - 5
- Big 12 - 3
- ACC - 2
- American - 1
- Independent - 1
