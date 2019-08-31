Here are the college football games you don't want to miss this weekend

The Houston Cougars carrying the American flag and UH flag enter the field before playing against the Rice Owls sat TDECU Stadium on September 16, 2017, in Houston.

After the NCAA's soft opening of the college football season last Saturday (congrats Gator and Rainbow Warrior fans), this weekend features a boatload of pigskin.

We won't list every contest, but here are the games that have us RSVP-ing couch time.

Boise State vs. Florida State

Hat tip to everyone behind the scenes that had to scramble to make Florida State's season debut vs Boise State happen. The Seminoles 2019 football schedule was announced in January with Jacksonville slated to host the opener. After seven months of planning, the threat of Hurricane Dorian has forced ESPN and their 60-plus crew to quickly shift all their gear and personnel 175 miles west to Tallahassee.

#16 Auburn vs. #11 Oregon

As the lone game between two Top 25 teams this weekend, this rare showdown between the non-conference foes is being earmarked as the "game of the weekend." Arlington, Texas, hosts the rematch of the National Championship game in 2011 when the undefeated Tigers, led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Cam Newton, beat the Ducks on a late-game field goal.

#4 Oklahoma vs. Houston

If history has taught us anything, we will be watching the next Heisman Trophy winner on Sunday night.

What? We can't say that? Knowing that Oklahoma has produced the last two Heisman winners in Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield, who is to say that new Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts isn't next up in the sequence? It's not like Hurts isn't good enough.

#10 Texas vs. Louisiana Tech

Sam Ehlinger has boasted that No. 10 Texas will be a player in the national championship picture, and the junior quarterback hopes to begin backing up his words when the team hosts Louisiana Tech on Saturday. The high optimism revolves around a strong 2018 season in which the Longhorns won 10 games for their first double-digit victory campaign since going 13-1 in 2009.

#9 Notre Dame vs. Louisville

Come Monday night, during the last remaining hours of Labor Day weekend, you will likely need a boost of sporting energy. Expect an electric atmosphere at Cardinal Stadium — a prime time season opener featuring an eager to impress new coach, fresh blackout unis and an opponent who has College Football Playoff potential.

