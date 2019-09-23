UH quarterback D'Eriq King announces plan to redshirt for remainder of 2019 season

D'Eriq King throws the ball during the first half of a game against the Tulane Green Wave at Yulman Stadium on Sept. 19, 2019, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

HOUSTON - University of Houston Cougars starting quarterback D'Eriq King has decided to redshirt for the remainder of the 2019 season.

The decision will allow the senior to be eligible to play the 2020 season, either with the Cougars or another school.

Reports earlier Monday claimed that King was planning on transferring to another school.

On Monday afternoon, the University of Houston released a statement from King in which he said, "I came here to play football for the University of Houston and that is not changing. After carefully thinking through this process with my family and Coach (Dana) Holgorsen, I have decided the opportunity to redshirt this season gives me the best chance to develop as a player, earn my degree and set me up for the best success in the future. I'm looking forward to being a part of the success of this program going forward."

King has 663 yards passing this season and six touchdowns and leads the team with 312 yards rushing with six touchdowns.

Also, the program released a statement from senior wide receiver Keith Corbin who announced similarly that he was redshirting for the season.

"Having the opportunity to take time and focus on the completion of my degree, plus having the chance to develop as a student-athlete is why I have decided to redshirt for the remainder of the 2019 season. Coach Holgorsen, myself and my family both took time to make this decision. Being a Cougar has been one of the best decisions I have made, and I'm ready to take this time to help our program develop for the future," Corbin said.

