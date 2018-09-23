Houston has 671 yards of offense, routs Texas Southern 70-14

HOUSTON - D'Eriq King accounted for four touchdowns as Houston scored on its first six possessions and routed Texas Southern 70-14 on Saturday night.

Houston (3-1) put up a program-best 671 yards of offense against Texas Southern (1-3). The Cougars lead the nation with four straight games with 550 yards or more of offense each.

King ran for a 6-yard score and threw three touchdown passes to three different receivers all in the first half. Chandler Smith and Kevrin Justice both had short TD-runs and the Cougars led 42-0 at halftime.

King completed 20 of 25 passes for 200 yards. Clayton Tune added 186 yards on 12-of-23 passing and two touchdown throws. Smith finished with two TD-runs, and Kelan Walker had 105 yards rushing on nine carries and a touchdown.

Bobby Hartzog Jr. had nine receptions for 173 yards and a touchdown catch for Texas Southern (1-3).

The Cougars 70 points at home is still a bit short of the school record; they beat Tulsa 100-6 in 1968.

