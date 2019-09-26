Get to know University of Houston safeties coach Doug Belk

HOUSTON - We caught up with University of Houston safeties coach Doug Belk to hear the ways he and the coaches are coaching the players to get better everyday in life.

Q: Coming into your first season here as the safeties coach, having two players with playing experience at safety, how was that for you as a coach?

A: It was good. They have gotten a lot of game experience, a lot of playing experience last year together. They just had to get acclimated to some of the things that we want to do, how we want to practice, the expectations of them we have, and just trying to change the way people think about the Houston Cougars defense.

Q: How was the adjustment for the players into the new system?

A: They had some success last year playing a lot of snaps. They have done everything we asked them to do. We still have a lot of work to do, they are learning everyday. I am excited where they are at and where they are going.

Q: Coach Holgorsen talks a lot about improving on a game to game basis and weekly basis. What type of improvements have you seen from your group up until this point?

A: Mostly technique, fundamentals, playing harder, playing smarter. I am very proud of where those guys are right now. How they have been able to improve on a week to week basis. Starting from Oklahoma to the game we just finished at Tulane, I see a lot of improvement, a lot of things to continue to work on. I think they are playing with a lot of confidence right now.

Q: The last two weeks Deontay Anderson and Gleson Sprewell caused turnovers; Gleson with an interception, Deontay with a forced fumble. The defense has the longest active FBS streak with 21 straight games with a takeaway. Is creating turnovers one your points of emphasizes?

A: Oh yea. Once you see the ball in the air, safeties you are the last line of defense. We want to be aggressive. We want to become the receivers. Or if we have the chance to make a big hit like Deontay did wIth his size, his speed, and his athleticism. That is one of the things we focus on, being aggressive in the secondary.

Q: From a leadership perspective in regards to Deontay, has he become one of the leaders of the defense?

A: Yea I think so. That is one thing he has really grown at since I have been here, that I have seen. I have seen him take major strides in the way he approaches the day to day work, in the way he plays, and he practices. That is one of the things I am most proud of. He is a very talented and that is something that's going to take his game to the next level. So just encouraging him to lead by example, and others will follow. Gleson does a really good job, he is a very bright, positive guy all the time. I think the other guys on secondary and the defense respect both of those guys as leaders, for how they play and how they work.

Q: Going into this weekend against another really good quarterback Mason Fine, what type of challenges will he bring to the defense?

A: He brings a lot of challenges. He is a really good player, has a lot of experience, he plays smart, has a good arm, and he is very athletic. He can run the ball well. So it is going to be a big challenge for us. But his decision making and his accuracy are two things. We have to be in the right spot at the right time to make plays.

Q: I have heard some of the coaches mention how the defense has been like the stepchild around here in years past. As a defensive coach do you embrace taking on that challenge? Do you take pride in changing that as a defensive coach?

A: Yeah we take pride in it. At the end of the day we are excited about how good our offense is and how they are able to be explosive on a week to week basis. For us it's just focusing on what we need to be executing the plays that are called. Playing detail, playing smart, and just try to out play and out work the other team.

Q: There has been a lot of chatter around the football team now about players redshirting. What's the vibe around the team like?

A: I have approached it in a way that all we are doing is focusing on you. Focus on what you have to do, how you are going to get better every single day. The same message coach Holgorsen sent to the team, which I agree with. You got to focus on the details of what makes you a better player, and a better person on and off the field.



