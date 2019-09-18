Cougars prepare for 4th game in first 18 days of season

2019 Getty Images

HOUSTON - The University of Houston football team will face Tulane on Thursday night in New Orleans.

It'll be the fourth game for the Cougars over an 18-day span. The team doesn't want to use that as an excuse for their 1-2 start to the season.

UH head coach Dana Holgorsen

"I reminded our guys, nobody cares about any of that. After this one is over Thursday, we got one game in 22 days, so we will have plenty of time to recuperate. We've talked about this and put a plan together. We're not supposed to not win cause we are underdogs, this has been challenging, in what amounts to four games in 18 days."

UH offensive lineman Josh Jones

"It's tough. We don't look at it like that, as a grind, you look at it like we are trying to win ballgames, you got to put in the work."

UH quarterback D'Eriq King

"We are looking at it as a must-win. We have to win this game. Tulane is a good team. They have some momentum right now. We have to go out there and take care of business."

Upcoming schedule

Sept. 19 at Tulane

Sept. 28 at North Texas

Oct. 12 vs Cincinnati

Oct. 19 at UConn

Oct. 24 vs SMU

Nov. 2 at UCF

Nov. 16 vs Memphis

Nov. 23 at Tulsa

Nov. 30 vs Navy

