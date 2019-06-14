University of Texas, Texas A&M to renew rivalry -- on hardwood

Jordan Hamilton of the Texas Longhorns drives with the ball against Khris Middleton of the Texas A&M Aggies during their semifinal game in the 2011 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament at Sprint Center on March 11, 2011 in Kansas…

HOUSTON - The Longhorn-Aggies rivalry is renewed, just not on the gridiron.

The University of Texas and Texas A&M University will go toe-to-toe on the hardwood during the upcoming college basketball season, according to TexAgs.com.

The upcoming non-conference game for the two Texas schools will happen on Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. Dickies Arena is a new venue that seats 14,000. It's scheduled to open in November.

The last time the teams played each other was in the 2017 preseason in Houston as a part of a charity exhibition game supporting Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. UT won the game 73-69.

Last season, both teams missed the NCAA Tournament, but the Longhorns won the NIT Tournament.

The Aggies hired Buzz Williams as their head coach this offseason.

