Coach Mansa El breaking barriers at Cy Springs

HOUSTON - Great story out at Cy Springs high school with Mansa El coaching the boys junior varsity basketball team.

She's also in her second season as an assistant coach for the varsity under first year head coach Larry Boykins.

The former state title-winning Cy-Fair guard spent several seasons as an college assistant coach on the women's side after her playing career ended. She then came the Cy Springs as an English teacher.

When their was an opening on the boys side for an assistant coach, then head coach Sam Benitez, said it was a no-brainer to hire her considering her experience and resume.

She's the first female coach on the boys side in Cy Fair Independent School District.

