Clowney says he will play in Texans' home opener against Giants

HOUSTON - The status of Texans linebacker/defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is set.

After missing last week’s game at Tennessee, Clowney announced Thursday he will play Sunday against the New York Giants in the Texans' home opener at NRG Stadium.

“It will mean a lot to me to be back out there with my teammates. Feels good to be able to go compete at a high level. It’s very important to me,” Clowney said. “If I’m out there with my pads on, I’m full-go. I don’t know who puts their pads on and limits themselves in a game or anything. That’s crazy to me. I’ll be ready to go.”

Clowney drew criticism from Texans fans and around the league for drawing a taunting penalty in Tennessee despite the fact he was inactive for the game. On the sideline, hurting the team is not acceptable for the team or head coach Bill O’Brien.

On Thursday, Clowney, instead of admitting his mistake and putting the team first, chose instead to avoid the question about his action that earned the penalty.

“No. When was that? I forgot about it. We’re on a new game. We’re playing the Giants this week,” Clowney said.

After a poor, opening-week performance and being inactive against the Titans, Clowney is returning to the field.

“It’s very important. We’ve got to get a win. We need it to get this thing going and I need to be out there with my teammates and be a part of that, helping in any way that’s possible, doing whatever I can do. So, I need to be ready,” he said.

The Texans are 0-2 to start the season and have lacked consistent pass rush in the first two losses. On Sunday, Houston's defensive front plans to get after Eli Manning.

“Very important for our front to dominate this front this game. We respect the guys they’ve got up front. I’m sure everybody does, but we’ve got to come play this game and hopefully get a win at home,” Clowney said.

The Texans and Giants kickoff at noon Sunday.

