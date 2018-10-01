Clowney has breakout game in Texans win over Colts

INDIANAPOLIS - Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney said earlier this week that this was the best he'd felt all season and was confident he'd deliver an impactful performance against the Colts. That's exactly what he did, sacking Colts quarterback Andrew Luck twice and adding four tackles for loss in the team's 37-34 overtime win - their first win of 2018.

“Just trying to do as much as I can to help this team win games," Clowney said.

"Just go out there and take it one step at a time, one play at a time and play the best that I can during that play. For the team, this is the first step in the right direction and try to build off this and win.”

Just before the Texans got the ball for the final time in overtime, Clowney had a key sack, his second of the game, and took a moment on the ground to savor it.

“Yeah, I told them (teammates), ‘Don’t help up right now. I’m just going to lay here for a sec," Clowney said.

“I'm really just trying to make a play in a critical situation. The game was on the line and I was trying to do as much as I can for the team and make a play.”

Clowney added four tackles for loss in the game. It was his third game with four-or-more tackles for loss since 2016 (also accomplished week 3 at New England in 2017 and week 5 at Minnesota in 2016). No other player in the NFL has more than one game with four-or-more tackles for loss since 2016.

“I just felt better. Like I said, I practiced hard this week, had a great week of practice," Clowney said.

"I was working on a lot of different moves. Most of it I wasn’t really doing the week before.”

