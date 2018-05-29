Chris Paul out for Game 7, coach says

HOUSTON - Houston Rockets Chris Paul will not play in Game 7 of Western Conference Finals due to a hamstring injury.

Paul was listed as questionable for Game 7, but Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni said there is no way he can play.

"Everybody came to the same conclusion. There's no way," D'Antoni said.

He missed out on Game 6 after he injured his right hamstring late in the fourth quarter of Game 5 on Thursday night when he landed after a missed jump shot.

The Rockets lost Game 6 at Golden State, 115-86, on Saturday night, which allowed the team to tie the series and force a Game 7 at Toyota Center.

The Rockets are trying to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1995 against a Golden State team that hopes to reach the finals for the fourth straight season.

D'Antoni said they made the decision because: "He couldn't explode. He couldn't push off of it."

The teams will face off for Game 7 on Monday at 8 p.m.

