Chris Paul expected to miss 3-4 weeks with hamstring injury

HOUSTON - A Rockets team source told Channel 2’s Lainie Fritz that Chris Paul is expected to miss three to four weeks with the hamstring injury he suffered Thursday night in Miami.

The injury happened in the second quarter against the Heat. Paul was visibly in pain, grabbing his left hamstring before limping to the bench.

CP3 then went to the locker room and did not return the remainder of the game.

Paul has dealt with hamstring problems throughout his career, the most memorable coming last season when he injured his right hamstring in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. Paul would then miss games 6 and 7 of the series and the Rockets lost to the Warriors saying they were a “hamstring away” from making the NBA Finals.

Including the playoffs, CP3 has missed 32 career games with the Rockets.

Paul already missed three games this season with a left leg injury. This injury comes at a tough time for the Rockets after struggling early in the season they were finally figuring things out and on a five-game win streak prior to the loss to the Heat. Saturday the Rockets are back home hosting the Spurs, then Christmas Day they host the Thunder.

