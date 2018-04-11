Chris Paul becomes part-owner of Chicago White Sox minor league team

HOUSTON - One of the biggest stars in the NBA now has a connection to the White Sox, according to a report from NBC Sports.

BIG NEWS! 9x @NBA All-Star, former @WakeMBB star and Forsyth County native Chris Paul (@CP3) has become a part owner of our team!



MORE: https://t.co/egtDsy3tmo pic.twitter.com/Qn5v5X88jQ — Winston-Salem Dash (@WSDashBaseball) April 10, 2018

All-Star point guard Chris Paul was announced Tuesday as a new part-owner of the Winston-Salem Dash, a Class A affiliate of the White Sox.

Paul was born in Winston-Salem and played his college ball at Wake Forest, which is also in Winston-Salem.

"I am excited to have the opportunity to become involved with a successful organization that has a positive impact on the community," Paul said in the team's announcement. "What could be more fun than being part owner of a minor league baseball team in your hometown?"

