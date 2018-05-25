Celebs light up Rockets-Warriors Game 5, from Justin Timberlake to JJ Watt

HOUSTON - J.J. Watt, Justin Timberlake and Kealia Ohai made a cozy celebrity contingent at the Houston Rockets game Thursday night.

PHOTOS: Celebrities seen at Rockets Game 5 against the Warriors

Timberlake, in town for his Man of the Woods Tour, sat beside the Houston Texans star defensive end and his girlfriend, Houston Dash captain Kealia Ohai.

Their reactions to the Chris Paul action, in particular, were priceless:

via GIPHY

Celebrity sightings were aplenty Thursday night. Hakeem Olajuwon, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal were just some of the sports stars seen at the game. Tilman Fertitta, Travis Scott and Sheila Jackson Lee also attended the game.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.