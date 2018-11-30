Celebration of Life to be held for Bob McNair at NRG Stadium

Houston Texans owner Bob McNair walks on the field before his team plays the Oakland Raiders in the AFC Wild Card game at NRG Stadium on January 7, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON - A Celebration of Life will be held for Houston Texans founder, senior chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert C. McNair on Dec. 7.

The celebration will be held at NRG Stadium at 2 p.m. and is open to the public.

McNair died Friday at the age of 81. He is survived by his wife Janice, sons Cal and Cary, daughters Ruth and Melissa, 15 grandchildren (10 granddaughters, five grandsons) and two great grandsons.

Instead of bringing flowers, the McNair family is asking for memorial donations to be made to the Houston Texans Foundation or any charity.

Donations to the Houston Texans Foundation can be made here.

