Cavan Biggio returns to Houston to play for the first time

HOUSTON - It’s a special weekend -- Houston Astros Hall of Famer Craig Biggio with the Toronto Blue Jays is in town for a three-game series.

Biggio's son Cavan was called up to the majors for the first time last month and is now playing in Minute Maid Park – the ballpark Cavan basically grew up in.

Following Friday night’s 1-4 performance, Cavan is hitting .184 (9-49) with seven RBI and a .344 OBP.

The father-son duo met with the media before the series began.

Cavan and Craig’s top four bites:

Craig on the excitement of watching Cavan in the major leagues

“I’m still searching for the words and try to put it all together on how truly amazing it is … to have your kid in the big leagues, this is pretty amazing.”

Cavan on growing up in Minute Maid Park

“I can’t tell you how many times me and him (brother, Conor) had a fake press conference in here, where during the game we’d come in here and the mic was still on and we’re acting like we’re (former Astros manager) Phil Garner explain how Craig Biggio had the game-winning hit…”

Cavan on how much of an impact his mom, Patty, had on him

“Behind the scenes, it’s not an easy lifestyle at all. And what she (mom, Patty) did for my siblings and I and for my dad, she let my dad be himself and focus on the baseball player that he had to be. I think that goes a long way with how he was able to perform on the field … The things she did were just as hard as the things he did…”

Craig on when he first thought Cavan might one day become a big leaguer

“I mean, you always dream your son is going to be a big leaguer, but the reality of it, being honest with yourself, is let’s just take it one step at a time. He was pretty good as a young player...”

