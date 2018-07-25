Carmelo Anthony traded to Hawks, expected to be waived

HOUSTON - Carmelo Anthony is now one step closer to becoming a free agent. All indications are that when it finally happens, he will sign a deal with the Houston Rockets.

The three-team deal that will send Anthony from Oklahoma City to Atlanta was finally announced on Wednesday morning. Now, the Hawks are expected to waive him.

Once Anthony clears waivers, he reportedly will sign a one-year deal with Houston for the veteran minimum. He will be paired with Chris Paul, whom he has been heavily recruited by this offseason, and with reigning MVP James Harden on a team that won 65 games a season ago.

Recently, Harden was asked about the possibility of Anthony joining the Rockets.

“He would be a great acquisition for us,” Harden said. “'Melo is a proven vet ... He just wants to win at this point.”

Anthony played one season in Oklahoma City, where he averaged 16.2 points per game, a career low, while shooting 36 percent on a career-high 474 three-point attempts.

