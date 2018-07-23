Carmelo Anthony to sign with Rockets, reports say

James Harden of the Houston Rockets and Carmelo Anthony of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of a NBA game at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on December 25, 2017 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

HOUSTON - There could be a 'Melo sighting in Houston in the near future.

According to multiple media reports, Carmelo Anthony is expected to sign with the Rockets in the coming days.

Marc Stein of the New York Times first reported the news.

The Rockets have been expected to sign Anthony, who last played with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder reportedly traded 'Melo to the Atlanta Hawks, who are then expected to release Anthony to make him a free agent. The Philadelphia 76ers are also involved in the deal, reports say.

Once Anthony clears waivers, he would become an unrestricted free agent in line to sign with whatever team he can agree to a deal with. All signs indicate that Anthony's choice will be to play with the Rockets.

'Melo has long been pursued by the Rockets, not just this offseason, but in previous seasons, even dating back to his time with the Denver Nuggets.

Just last week, Rockets guard James Harden said Anthony would "be a great acquisition" for the team.

His one and only season with the Thunder was underwhelming for Anthony. The 15-year veteran averaged 16.2 points per game, the only time in his career, his season scoring average has dipped below 20 points per game.

Houston is hoping that the offensively-gifted 'Melo flourishes in the Rockets' up-tempo offense, especially playing alongside Harden and Chris Paul, two of his good friends off the court.

