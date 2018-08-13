James Harden of the Houston Rockets and Carmelo Anthony of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of a NBA game at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on December 25, 2017 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

HOUSTON - The wait is over... Carmelo Anthony is officially a Houston Rocket.

General manager Daryl Morey posted an Instagram photo of 'Melo signing his contract Monday afternoon.

Anthony will reportedly sign a 1-year, $2.4 million contract with Houston. He cleared waivers nearly two weeks ago, opening the door for him to sign with any team as an unrestricted free agent.

The 15-year NBA veteran was spotted around Bayou City Monday morning.

Finally! @carmeloanthony A post shared by Daryl Morey (@darylmorey) on Aug 13, 2018 at 10:19am PDT

Morey also tweeted, 'Welcome to the @HoustonRockets @carmeloanthony - easy to find highlights for him!"

Anthony averaged 16.2 points with Oklahoma City last season, which marked a career-low for the 34year-old.

According to the Rockets, 'Melo ranks 19th on the NBA's all-time scoring list and is a 10-time All-Star.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.