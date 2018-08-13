HOUSTON - The wait is over... Carmelo Anthony is officially a Houston Rocket.
General manager Daryl Morey posted an Instagram photo of 'Melo signing his contract Monday afternoon.
Anthony will reportedly sign a 1-year, $2.4 million contract with Houston. He cleared waivers nearly two weeks ago, opening the door for him to sign with any team as an unrestricted free agent.
The 15-year NBA veteran was spotted around Bayou City Monday morning.
Morey also tweeted, 'Welcome to the @HoustonRockets @carmeloanthony - easy to find highlights for him!"
Welcome to the @HoustonRockets @carmeloanthony - easy to find highlights for him! https://t.co/ZdjTc0xFmY — Daryl Morey (@dmorey) August 13, 2018
Anthony averaged 16.2 points with Oklahoma City last season, which marked a career-low for the 34year-old.
According to the Rockets, 'Melo ranks 19th on the NBA's all-time scoring list and is a 10-time All-Star.
