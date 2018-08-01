Carmelo Anthony clears waivers, opening door to join Rockets

Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder warms up prior to the start of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors at ORACLE Arena on February 6, 2018 in Oakland, California.

HOUSTON - Carmelo Anthony cleared waivers Wednesday, opening the door for him to sign with any team as an unrestricted free agent.

The Rockets have long been rumored to be the favorites to land Anthony. Reportedly the two sides have already agreed to a one year deal for the veteran’s minimum, approximately $2.4 million.

Anthony clearing waivers comes as no surprise to those who have been following the whirlwind offseason so far in the NBA.

The Atlanta Hawks acquired Carmelo Anthony in a three-team trade this offseason from Oklahoma City. On Monday, the Hawks and Anthony agreed to a buyout and the 10-time All-Star was traded was placed on waivers.

Anthony averaged 16.2 points with Oklahoma City last season, which marked a career-low for the 34-year old.

Earlier Wednesday, the Rockets traded center Chinanu Onuaku to the Dallas Mavericks for cash, according to reports. The move opens up a roster spot for Houston.