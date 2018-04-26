Carlos Correa's dog chewed up his homerun ball

HOUSTON - Bad Groot.

Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez post some hilarious pictures of their beloved dog on social media. But a picture added to Groot's official Instagram on Thursday just might be the best one yet.

It said: Yea I chewed up daddy's certified home run ball... so what? he didn't even get mad at me #KingOfTheHouse

READ: Gerald Green reps with Astros throwback jersey

It looks like Groot is going to get away with this one. With a face like that, how could you NOT forgive him?!?

No word on which homerun ball it was (Correa hits a lot of them).

READ: Astros' Gurriel spotted at Walmart

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.