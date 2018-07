HOUSTON - All-Star Game voting ends Thursday at 10:59 p.m., and two Astros need a little help to make it to the game.

Carlos Correa trails Manny Machado for the American League shortstop nod and Yuli Gurriel is behind Jose Abreu for the first base selection.

Correa is about 123,000 votes behind and Gurriel trails by about 213,000 votes.

