Carlos Correa sinks First Shot at Rockets game, $5,000 donation goes to charity

HOUSTON - Carlos Correa took the first shot at the Houston Rockets game Thursday night, sinking it on the first try... because, of course he did.

The tradition began when Tilman Fertitta bought the team, ESPN reports. If the celebrity shooters make the shot, a charity gets $5,000. If they miss, the charity gets $1,000.

