HOUSTON - Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and his fiancee, Daniella Rodriguez, are engaged, and they recently played "The (Almost) Newlyweds Game" for the MLB network.

The couple each scored 10 points, covering everything from each person's favorite meal to first date outfit.

Correa and Rodriguez got engaged at the World Series in 2017.

Watch the full game in the player below.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.