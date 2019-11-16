Carlos Correa, Daniella Rodriguez marry in Texas: See their wedding photos

Instagram/Team CJ Correa

HOUSTON - Houston Astros star slugger Carlos Correa and his fiancee Daniella Rodriguez have gotten hitched in Texas, two years after their stunning engagement after the Astros won the World Series.

Correa and Rodriguez shared photos from their ceremony on social media.

Correa wore a blue suit and Rodriguez wore a short white dress with a sculpted bodice. Rodriguez carried a bouquet of white roses and hydrandgeas.

Correa and Rodriguez got engaged shortly after the Astros won the World Series in 2017. Correa pulled out a diamond sparkler shortly after the final game in Los Angeles.

Revisit the moment and cry with all of Correa's biggest fans.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.