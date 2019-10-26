BY THE NUMBERS: WHO'S HOT , WHO'S NOT ENTERING GAME 4

Washington, D.C. - Time to play the numbers game three games into the World Series. The lineups for tonight's Game 4 are out and let's roll out Who's Hot and Who's Not entering the ballgame here at Nationals Park.
ASTROS LINEUP NATIONALS LINEUP
GEORGE SPRINGER RF TREA TURNER SS
JOSE ALTUVE 2B ADAM EATON RF
MICHAEL BRANTLEY LF ANTHONY RENDON 3B
ALEX BREGMAN 3B JUAN SOTO LF
YULI GURRIEL 1B HOWIE KENDRICK 2B
CARLOS CORREA SS RYAN ZIMMERMAN 3B
ROBINSON CHIRINOS C VICTOR ROBLES CF
JAKE MARISNICK CF YAN GOMES C
JOSE URQUIDY P PATRICK CORBIN P
WHO'S HOT FOR THE ASTROS IN THE WORLD SERIES
Jose Altuve: Hitting .400 in World Series ( 6x15), 3 doubles
Michael Brantley: Hitting .417 in World Series ( 5x12), 2 RBI, 2 BB
Yordan Alvarez: Hitting .429 in World Series ( 3x7), 2 BB, 2K
George Springer: Hitting .333 in World Series (4x12), HR, 2 RBI, 3 BB
Will Harris: 2 appearances, 2.2 IP, .000 ERA, 3K, Opp BA .111
WHO'S NOT FOR THE ASTROS
Alex Bregman: Hitting . 077 in World Series ( 1x13), 1 HR, 2 RBI
Carlos Correa: Hitting .154 in World Series (2x13), Double, 5K
Ryan Pressly: 1 appearance, 0.2 IP, 40.50 ERA, 3 Hits, 3 ER
