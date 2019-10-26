BY THE NUMBERS: WHO'S HOT , WHO'S NOT ENTERING GAME 4

Washington, D.C. - Time to play the numbers game three games into the World Series. The lineups for tonight's Game 4 are out and let's roll out Who's Hot and Who's Not entering the ballgame here at Nationals Park.

ASTROS LINEUP NATIONALS LINEUP

GEORGE SPRINGER RF TREA TURNER SS

JOSE ALTUVE 2B ADAM EATON RF

MICHAEL BRANTLEY LF ANTHONY RENDON 3B

ALEX BREGMAN 3B JUAN SOTO LF

YULI GURRIEL 1B HOWIE KENDRICK 2B

CARLOS CORREA SS RYAN ZIMMERMAN 3B

ROBINSON CHIRINOS C VICTOR ROBLES CF

JAKE MARISNICK CF YAN GOMES C

JOSE URQUIDY P PATRICK CORBIN P

WHO'S HOT FOR THE ASTROS IN THE WORLD SERIES

Jose Altuve: Hitting .400 in World Series ( 6x15), 3 doubles

Michael Brantley: Hitting .417 in World Series ( 5x12), 2 RBI, 2 BB

Yordan Alvarez: Hitting .429 in World Series ( 3x7), 2 BB, 2K

George Springer: Hitting .333 in World Series (4x12), HR, 2 RBI, 3 BB

Will Harris: 2 appearances, 2.2 IP, .000 ERA, 3K, Opp BA .111

WHO'S NOT FOR THE ASTROS

Alex Bregman: Hitting . 077 in World Series ( 1x13), 1 HR, 2 RBI

Carlos Correa: Hitting .154 in World Series (2x13), Double, 5K

Ryan Pressly: 1 appearance, 0.2 IP, 40.50 ERA, 3 Hits, 3 ER

