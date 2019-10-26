Sports

BY THE NUMBERS: WHO'S HOT , WHO'S NOT ENTERING GAME 4

By Randy McIlvoy - Sports Director

Washington, D.C. - Time to play the numbers game three games into the World Series. The lineups for tonight's Game 4 are out and let's roll out Who's Hot and Who's Not entering the ballgame here at Nationals Park.

 

ASTROS LINEUP                                                                         NATIONALS LINEUP

GEORGE SPRINGER          RF                                          TREA TURNER                        SS

JOSE ALTUVE                     2B                                          ADAM EATON                          RF

MICHAEL BRANTLEY          LF                                          ANTHONY RENDON                 3B

ALEX BREGMAN                3B                                           JUAN SOTO                              LF

YULI GURRIEL                     1B                                          HOWIE KENDRICK                    2B

CARLOS CORREA               SS                                           RYAN ZIMMERMAN                  3B

ROBINSON CHIRINOS           C                                           VICTOR ROBLES                     CF

JAKE MARISNICK                CF                                           YAN GOMES                            C

JOSE URQUIDY                     P                                             PATRICK CORBIN                   P

 

WHO'S HOT FOR THE ASTROS IN THE WORLD SERIES

 

Jose Altuve:   Hitting .400 in World Series ( 6x15), 3 doubles

Michael Brantley: Hitting .417 in World Series ( 5x12), 2 RBI, 2 BB

Yordan Alvarez: Hitting .429 in World Series ( 3x7), 2 BB, 2K

George Springer: Hitting .333 in World Series (4x12),  HR, 2 RBI, 3 BB

Will Harris: 2 appearances, 2.2 IP, .000 ERA, 3K,  Opp BA .111

 

WHO'S NOT FOR THE ASTROS

 

Alex Bregman: Hitting . 077 in World Series ( 1x13), 1 HR, 2 RBI

Carlos Correa: Hitting .154 in World Series (2x13), Double, 5K

Ryan Pressly: 1 appearance, 0.2 IP, 40.50 ERA, 3 Hits, 3 ER

 

 

 

 

