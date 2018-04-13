Busted: Kids caught skipping school at Cubs game

CHICAGO - Two Illinois brothers ran into their principal while skipping school at the Cubs' home opener this week.
Tucker and Gunner Speckman celebrated their good grades with a family trip to Wrigley Field.
The family made a special sign as a joke that said, "Skipping School, shh, don't tell Principal Verluis!"
Turns out, Principal Verluis was also there with his son.
After a few laughs, he happily posed for a picture with the Speckman brothers and their sign.
