Busted: Kids caught skipping school at Cubs game

CHICAGO - Two Illinois brothers ran into their principal while skipping school at the Cubs' home opener this week.

Tucker and Gunner Speckman celebrated their good grades with a family trip to Wrigley Field.

The family made a special sign as a joke that said, "Skipping School, shh, don't tell Principal Verluis!"

Turns out, Principal Verluis was also there with his son.

After a few laughs, he happily posed for a picture with the Speckman brothers and their sign.

