Bud Light commercial features Nationals fan who was hit by baseball during World Series Game 5

HOUSTON - When getting hit by a baseball turns into a good thing.

One Nationals fan is now the face of Bud Light after he took a hit to the chest with a home run ball while holding onto his beers for dear life during Game 5 of the World Series.

EPA photographer John G. Mabanglo, bless you for getting this shot of beer-wielding Nats fan taking a home run ball to the solar plexus pic.twitter.com/jYIykAGUuN — Nate Scott (@aNateScott) October 28, 2019

Jeff Adams was marked as a hero because he didn't spill his Bud Light beer during the impact. The video of him being hit by the ball soon went viral. Adams was later identified by a reporter and interviewed in the stands about the incident.

The ball hit his Chest but JEFF ADAMS says he didn't feel a thing!!! Says the Astros don't hit hard!😂 @fox5dc #WinTheFight pic.twitter.com/EzvLxRIMYU — Ike Ejiochi (@IkeEjiochi) October 28, 2019

On Twitter, Bud Light caught wind of the viral video and was trying to find out who he was.

This man is a hero. Twitter please figure out who this guy is so we can reward him. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/suMtVECfXY — Bud Light (@budlight) October 28, 2019

Once Bud Light tracked Adams down, they flew him to Houston and gave him tickets to enjoy Game 6 of the World Series.

On Tuesday during World Series Game 6, Bud Light launched a commercial that featured the viral video of Adams being hit by the home run ball while holding onto his beers.

The commercial posted on Twitter: "Pain is temporary, glory is forever."

