Bud Light commercial features Nationals fan who was hit by baseball during World Series Game 5

HOUSTON - When getting hit by a baseball turns into a good thing.
One Nationals fan is now the face of Bud Light after he took a hit to the chest with a home run ball while holding onto his beers for dear life during Game 5 of the World Series.
Jeff Adams was marked as a hero because he didn't spill his Bud Light beer during the impact. The video of him being hit by the ball soon went viral. Adams was later identified by a reporter and interviewed in the stands about the incident.
On Twitter, Bud Light caught wind of the viral video and was trying to find out who he was.
Once Bud Light tracked Adams down, they flew him to Houston and gave him tickets to enjoy Game 6 of the World Series.
On Tuesday during World Series Game 6, Bud Light launched a commercial that featured the viral video of Adams being hit by the home run ball while holding onto his beers.
The commercial posted on Twitter: "Pain is temporary, glory is forever."
