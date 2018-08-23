Bruce Ellington expresses excitement about playing with Texans, Deshaun Watson

HOUSTON - The Texans are wrapping up their fourth week of training camp, and one area head coach Bill O’Brien is not worried about is his wide receiver corps.

DeAndre Hopkins, of course, is the leader of the group, as he should be, but in 2018, there is depth at the position.

In the mix is Bruce Ellington, who has found his spot on the team and is on the same page with quarterback Deshaun Watson. The two hooked up for a touchdown against the 49ers, and overall, Ellington is having a nice camp in his second year with the Texans.

WATCH: Randy McIlvoy talks with Texans WR Bruce Ellington

In 2017, Ellington caught 39 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns. He’s expecting bigger numbers this fall.

“It’s great, I love to compete. We have a lot of talent, and I’ll come out every day and give what I have. Not sure where I stand, but I don’t worry about that,” Ellington said.

Ellington is also a big fan of Watson and the command he has in the huddle.

“It’s amazing to me to see the things he does. To have a QB back there that will never lead you to wrong position. He was a born leader, as you saw at Clemson. He is our QB, our leader and we will follow,” he said.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.