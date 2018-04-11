Brick by brick: New way for fans to support their world champion Astros

HOUSTON - Astros fans have been on a mission since Houston won the World Series. That mission: to get anything and everything to show their pride in the world champions. Now there's something new - and permanent.

Fans can now become a physical part of Minute Maid Park.

The Astros launched a commemorative brick program on Wednesday. Fans can put their name or an engraved personalized message on their bricks. Each brick will then be placed in a specially-designated space at the ballpark.

Personalized bricks have surrounded Minute Maid Park since it opened back in 2000, but this new program lets fans take their love for the 'Stros even further.

The new World Champions Commemorative Brick program includes several new features. There are new brick sizes. There is a new location along Champions Walkway on Texas Avenue. Fans also have the option to include the Astros World Champions logo. And a replica brick is available with purchase.

For more information or to purchase a world champions commemorative brick, visit www.astros.com/bricks.

