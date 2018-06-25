Bregman shaves mustache off during game

HOUSTON - Astros third baseman Alex Bregman had recently begun growing a mustache. It was easily noticeable as Sunday's series finale against the Royals began.

It was also noticeably gone by the fourth inning.

Bregman acknowledged the obvious, that he'd shaved off the mustache during the game. But when asked about it, he had little to say. Bregman went 0-4 in the game.

Starting pitcher Gerrit Cole offered the line of the day, saying of the mustache's disappearance, "I guess it's been sent down. So it's been DFA'd (designated for assignment). So we'll wait until it comes back."

