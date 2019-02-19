Bregman, Astros preparing for upcoming season in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Astros have closed out their sixth day of spring training in West Palm Beach.

Pitchers and catchers continue to put in their work, which they have done since they reported and began their work last Thursday. Position players have been here since the weekend with full squad workouts opening Monday.

Tuesday marked the second day for the entire group to go through drills. Practice began around 9:30 a.m. and wrapped up around noon. The schedule will change and extend beginning Saturday when the exhibition schedule begins against the Washington Nationals.

Camp quick hits: Feb. 19

Astros legend and Hall of Famer Craig Biggio paid a visit to spring training on Tuesday. Biggio is a regular each spring and told KPRC2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy he plans to stay until Friday, helping manager A.J. Hinch during practice. Biggio is willing and ready to offer any advice to the Astros who ask for it. He’s just happy to give back to an organization he’s been tied to for over 30 years.

“These guys are really good and they know what they are doing. Every now and then you can have a difference in opinion just in general conversation. It’s fun being here. You don’t have to tell these guys much because they are good,” Biggio said Tuesday morning.

“You can’t take for granted the Hall of Famers that are around here. Great resources for our players and coaches. Our players in Houston know him very well and won’t be shy in gathering his wisdom. Him sharing this week with us will be well worth his time,” Hinch said.

Alex Bregman also continues to make progress after undergoing minor elbow surgery to clean it out after he endured some pain. That occurred over a month ago and now the Astros third baseman is making big strides and getting closer to being 100 percent. Bregman is doing light hitting in the cages, taking fielding practice and doing some throwing.

“I was able to stretch it out some and throw across the diamond now on back-to-back days so that is good,” Bregman said. “The fact that I’m improving and letting my arm eat some should tell you I am not worried about it at all.”

Bregman added he will be fine by opening day when the Astros open the season March 28 at Tampa.

While Bregman starred on the diamond in 2018 with 31 homers and 103 RBI he has also become quite the star on the social media front, including Instagram, and now his own YouTube page that is gaining momentum.

For Bregman, it’s all about showing his personality and not being afraid to do so.

“It’s all about showing my personality. Every team in baseball has players with personalities and some like to show it and some don’t. To each his own. I like it. It’s fun and it’s going to get better. You will just have to subscribe and find out,” Bregman said while smiling to the group of media.

