Brazil advances to World Cup quarterfinals with 2-0 win over Mexico

Brazil celebrates after Roberto Firmino's goal gave the team a 2-0 lead over Mexico in their 2018 World Cup Round of 16 match at Samara Arena on July 2 in Samara, Russia. The 2-0 score ended up being the final as Brazil advanced to the quarterfinals.

Brazil has advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals with a 2-0 win over Mexico.

Neymar opened the scoring in the 51st minute and provided the last pass for Firmino's clincher in the 88th. Firmino tapped in from close range minutes after coming on as a replacement for Coutinho.

For the opener, Neymar slid toward goal and tapped in Willian's low cross from the left.

The goals made Brazil the World Cup all-time scoring leader with 228 goals, surpassing Germany with 226.



